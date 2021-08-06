1,997 Shares in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Purchased by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CARR. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 1.2% in the second quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.5% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 3.4% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 20.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 18.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $56.32 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $27.94 and a 1-year high of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. On average, analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 28.92%.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

