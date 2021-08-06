1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Given New $38.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

ONEM has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 1Life Healthcare from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.31.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

ONEM traded down $2.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.73. 21,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,447. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.49. 1Life Healthcare has a 12-month low of $25.30 and a 12-month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of -38.76 and a beta of 1.29.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1Life Healthcare will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 1Life Healthcare news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $73,589.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 5,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $186,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in 1Life Healthcare by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 7.9% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.