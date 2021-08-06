$2.16 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) will announce $2.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.92 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics posted sales of $1.96 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $9.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.80 million to $10.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $16.57 million, with estimates ranging from $16.50 million to $16.64 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.15. HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 120.05% and a negative net margin of 261.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on HTG Molecular Diagnostics to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGM. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 524,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 82,115 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 430,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after acquiring an additional 48,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 45.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,785 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 43,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Water Life Science Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at approximately $375,000. 33.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HTGM traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.42. The company had a trading volume of 86,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,657. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $10.12.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of molecular technology solutions that facilitates molecular profiling. It serves the biopharmaceutical companies, academic research centres, and molecular testing laboratories. Its proprietary HTG EdgeSeq technology automates complex, highly multiplexed molecular profiling from solid and liquid samples, even when limited in amount.

