$2.52 EPS Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will post earnings per share of $2.52 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.61. Owens Corning reported earnings of $1.70 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full year earnings of $8.76 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $9.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.25 to $9.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.06.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OC. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 55,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Owens Corning by 0.7% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $95.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

