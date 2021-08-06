2,111 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,686,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,692,000 after acquiring an additional 181,858 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,608,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,441 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 2.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,492,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,826,000 after buying an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Whirlpool by 10.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,422,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,600,000 after buying an additional 129,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,105,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,976,000 after buying an additional 36,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $222.50. 9,116 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,505. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool Co. has a one year low of $164.06 and a one year high of $257.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.94.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 26.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.86.

In related news, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 45,793 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.36, for a total value of $11,602,114.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James W. Peters sold 9,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.44, for a total transaction of $2,271,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,795,097.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 56,248 shares of company stock worth $14,196,092. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

