22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “22nd Century Group, Inc. is a plant biotechnology company focused on decreasing/increasing the level of nicotine in the tobacco plant through genetic engineering and breeding. The Company is focused on development of smoking cessation aid and owns and controls several patents. The company’s products include X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation therapy. 22nd Century Group, Inc. is based in Williamsville, New York. “

Separately, Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XXII opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $537.04 million, a P/E ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.12. 22nd Century Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that 22nd Century Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of 22nd Century Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $597,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,194.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 22nd Century Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 82,901 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of 22nd Century Group during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2,450.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 167,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 161,261 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 54.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 257,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 90,800 shares during the period. 24.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

