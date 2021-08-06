22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. 22nd Century Group had a negative net margin of 74.35% and a negative return on equity of 41.31%.

NYSEAMERICAN:XXII traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.53. 1,541,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,656,626. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $538.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.80. 22nd Century Group has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.07.

In other news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XXII shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of 22nd Century Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc engages in the development of technology. The firm’s technology helps in increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants and levels of cannabinoids in cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. Its products include X-22, modified risk cigarettes, spectrum government research cigarettes, magic 0 and magic 2, moonlight, red sun, variable nicotine-level research cigarettes and verfola.

