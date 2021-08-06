$23.18 Million in Sales Expected for First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) will post $23.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.05 million and the highest is $23.30 million. First Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $22.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Guaranty Bancshares will report full-year sales of $92.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.58 million to $93.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $98.08 million, with estimates ranging from $96.46 million to $99.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Guaranty Bancshares.

FGBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ:FGBI opened at $19.04 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%.

In other news, Director William K. Hood bought 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $45,956.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 182,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,530,330.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III bought 3,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $69,950.25. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 244,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,733,203.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 13,448 shares of company stock valued at $260,219. Company insiders own 42.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,103,000 after buying an additional 19,039 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares by 54.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,467 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

