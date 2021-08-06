233,029 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Bought by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 233,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Grandfield & Dodd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $395,000.

DFAC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $27.34. 1,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,367. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $28.03.

