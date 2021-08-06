23,741 Shares in KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 23,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $644,589 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KALV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.43.

KALV stock opened at $20.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.45. The stock has a market cap of $498.25 million, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.96. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.34 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). On average, analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

