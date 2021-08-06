$255.37 Million in Sales Expected for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) will report $255.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $251.10 million to $264.38 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $118.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 115.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $901.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $886.46 million to $914.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $273.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

MBUU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 23,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Malibu Boats in the 2nd quarter valued at $447,000. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.95. The company had a trading volume of 111,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Malibu Boats has a 12-month low of $46.37 and a 12-month high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.87.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands. It operates through the following segments: Malibu U.S., Malibu Australia, Cobalt, and Pursuit.

