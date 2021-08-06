275 Shares in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 11,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA XRT opened at $94.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.38. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $48.02 and a 1 year high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.