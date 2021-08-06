28,127 Shares in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) Bought by OTA Financial Group L.P.

OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FUSE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 28,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fusion Acquisition in the first quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $100,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $121,000. 51.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fusion Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.90. 2,511 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,228,688. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.94. Fusion Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

