$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will announce $29.10 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $29.20 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GNTY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.53. The stock had a trading volume of 11,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,046. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $404.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, for a total transaction of $73,722.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Bunch purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 145,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 204,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 29,644 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 13.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 17,278 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 9.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 126,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 11.9% during the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 113,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

