3,000 Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Purchased by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chewy by 1,080.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Chewy by 439.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chewy alerts:

CHWY opened at $91.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,597.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.08. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.88.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Chewy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Chewy in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.55.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $5,829,782.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,727 shares in the company, valued at $23,016,794.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $889,355.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 31,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,668,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 249,899 shares of company stock worth $19,088,529. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.