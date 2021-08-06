303,977 Shares in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) Bought by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cyren Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 303,977 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herald Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 115.7% in the first quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 60,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cyren by 62.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,338,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 512,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cyren in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. 46.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CYRN opened at $0.59 on Friday. Cyren Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Cyren (NASDAQ:CYRN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Cyren had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 52.71%. The firm had revenue of $8.76 million for the quarter.

In other news, CEO Brett Michael Jackson sold 82,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total transaction of $49,484.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Cyren Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, other European countries, the Asia Pacific, Israel, and internationally. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) cybersecurity solutions that protect businesses, their employees, and customers from email, files, and the web threats.

