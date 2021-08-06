3,102 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,102 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 330 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 132.5% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $90.90 on Friday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $106.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 50.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.55.

In other news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

