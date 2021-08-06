3,167 Shares in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Purchased by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 24.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 6,856,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,646 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 78.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 57,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 25,090 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $255,000. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 299.0% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $229,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $36.48 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.41.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IPG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.27.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.