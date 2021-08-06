3,267 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) Acquired by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMAT. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 576.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000.

Shares of FMAT stock opened at $46.19 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $50.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.72.

