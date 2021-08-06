$33.14 Million in Sales Expected for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) will report $33.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.81 million to $33.46 million. Dynagas LNG Partners reported sales of $33.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will report full-year sales of $133.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $131.73 million to $135.14 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $128.69 million, with estimates ranging from $125.49 million to $131.89 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dynagas LNG Partners.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The shipping company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 31.55%.

DLNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,694 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 14,454 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,096 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 142,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLNG traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 24,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,879. The stock has a market cap of $107.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.10. Dynagas LNG Partners has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $3.72.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of April 28, 2021, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

