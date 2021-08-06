$33.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) will report sales of $33.18 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Walgreens Boots Alliance’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.76 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.80 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance reported sales of $34.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will report full year sales of $131.76 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $129.56 billion to $136.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $136.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.36 billion to $138.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Walgreens Boots Alliance.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 39.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

