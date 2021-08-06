350,000 Shares in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) Purchased by Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC

Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in GO Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GOAC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000. GO Acquisition makes up approximately 2.2% of Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC owned about 0.61% of GO Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in GO Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $13,226,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 789,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 639,904 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 481.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 581,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after purchasing an additional 481,252 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GO Acquisition by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 535,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 168,562 shares during the period. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GO Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,598,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GO Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GOAC stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.75. 13 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,730. GO Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.81.

GO Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for GO Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GO Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.