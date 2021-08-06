3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 2,164.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in 3M by 284.5% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 8,206 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% in the first quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 50,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its stake in 3M by 3.6% in the first quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 52,893 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.75.

In other 3M news, SVP Denise R. Rutherford sold 3,135 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.17, for a total value of $621,262.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Eric D. Hammes sold 1,765 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.83, for a total transaction of $356,229.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,363,563.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock opened at $197.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $154.68 and a 12 month high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

About 3M

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

