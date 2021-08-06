4,500 Shares in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PCH. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 28,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 229,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,143,000 after buying an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc purchased a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter valued at $355,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 55.3% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 113,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after buying an additional 40,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 312.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 20,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCH opened at $51.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $65.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.63.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 34.43%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on PCH. Raymond James reduced their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.25.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

