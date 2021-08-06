4,799 Shares in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 450.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 9.4% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,793,000 after buying an additional 121,841 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 425.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 43,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 34,930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Corteva by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,473,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,688,000 after purchasing an additional 35,838 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTVA opened at $41.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.83 and a 52-week high of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Rajan Gajaria acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.67 per share, for a total transaction of $129,142.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

