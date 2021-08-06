54,765 Shares in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 54,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 11.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in BCE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 20,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BCE by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of BCE by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.97% of the company’s stock.

BCE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.35.

BCE stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.70. BCE Inc. has a one year low of $39.91 and a one year high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.44.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

