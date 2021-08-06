$553.95 Million in Sales Expected for Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) to report sales of $553.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Surgery Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $571.33 million and the lowest is $536.58 million. Surgery Partners posted sales of $496.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Surgery Partners will report full-year sales of $2.20 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Surgery Partners.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 5.67%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SGRY. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Surgery Partners from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.71.

In related news, insider George Goodwin sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,612,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,190,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Anthony Taparo sold 63,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $3,214,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,543.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,992,384 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $6,029,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 22,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,451 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Surgery Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SGRY traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,731. Surgery Partners has a one year low of $17.65 and a one year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.86. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 3.17.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

