5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Laurentian decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of 5N Plus in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on 5N Plus to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on 5N Plus from C$5.75 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 5N Plus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.21.

TSE:VNP opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.52, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.68. 5N Plus has a 1-year low of C$1.51 and a 1-year high of C$5.01. The firm has a market cap of C$221.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.86.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$59.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.23 million.

In other 5N Plus news, Senior Officer Nicholas Audet sold 40,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.81, for a total value of C$112,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$210,675. Also, Director Luc Bertrand acquired 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$2.87 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,970.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,570,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,499,620. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 169,300 shares of company stock worth $488,697.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells engineered materials and specialty chemicals in Europe, Asia, the Americas, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Eco-Friendly Materials. The Electronic Materials segment manufactures and sells refined metals, compounds, and alloys, which are primarily used in a range of electronic applications covering various end-markets consisting of security, aerospace, sensing and imaging, renewable energy, and technical materials; and provides recycling services.

