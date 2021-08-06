6,114 Shares in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Bought by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:EQR opened at $84.62 on Friday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $80.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a P/E/G ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.07.

In related news, Director Bradley A. Keywell sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total value of $291,981.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,749.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,907 shares of company stock worth $3,571,720. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

