6,231 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,748,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,663,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $23,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $152.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.71. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $108.10 and a one year high of $153.36.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

