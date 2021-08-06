75,007 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 75,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,973,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Biogen by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,902,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. grew its position in shares of Biogen by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 4,716 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Biogen by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,886,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Biogen by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 97,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $453.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $384.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $336.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $345.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

