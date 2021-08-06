7,997 Shares in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 30.0% during the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $107.51 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.23. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

