$8.80 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce sales of $8.80 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $7.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $9.66 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $33.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.05 billion to $35.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $41.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.91 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in AstraZeneca by 212.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,047,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,886,103,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450,439 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 30,113,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,723 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,799 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 365.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,915,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,669,000 after buying an additional 3,074,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 14.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,809,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,632,000 after buying an additional 1,747,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $58.41 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $46.48 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AstraZeneca (AZN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.