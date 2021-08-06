$808.61 Million in Sales Expected for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to post $808.61 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $811.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $807.80 million. The Middleby posted sales of $471.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full-year sales of $3.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Middleby.

Get The Middleby alerts:

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, raised shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Middleby has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $193.39. 454,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,898. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.91. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The Middleby has a 1-year low of $85.92 and a 1-year high of $196.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Middleby by 2,310.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,707,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Middleby during the fourth quarter valued at $120,526,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in The Middleby by 39.4% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,722,000 after acquiring an additional 512,838 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in The Middleby during the first quarter valued at $77,072,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in The Middleby by 36.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,488,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,673,000 after acquiring an additional 397,393 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Middleby (MIDD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.