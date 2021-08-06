8,169 Shares in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco by 2,601.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Invesco during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Invesco by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

IVZ opened at $24.35 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Invesco had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.23%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IVZ. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.86.

In related news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 375,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

