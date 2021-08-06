8,661 Shares in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,661 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,646,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $185,816,000 after buying an additional 2,966,360 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,671,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 9,749 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,323 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.82. 177,032 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,673,556. The firm has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

