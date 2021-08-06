A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.92 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:AMKBY)

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $2.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion for the quarter. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 12.56%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. AlphaValue upgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DNB Markets cut A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.33. The company has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.43. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12 month low of $6.82 and a 12 month high of $15.27.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

