Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Holdings Reduced by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,536 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 496 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 3,828 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $11,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,422 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 11,676 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT opened at $122.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $98.67 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The firm has a market cap of $217.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ABT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

