Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,784 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.9% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.9% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,165 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,223 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 1,200 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,628 shares during the period. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.82.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $121.26. 25,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,623,098. The stock has a market cap of $215.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $98.67 and a 1 year high of $128.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $115.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

