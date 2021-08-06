Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading Down 9.3%

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) shares traded down 9.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $27.35 and last traded at $27.46. 5,117 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 570,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

In related news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis purchased 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $240,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman purchased 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last ninety days.

About Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI)

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

