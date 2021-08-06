ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Issues Earnings Results

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.25. 3,274,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $57.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.86. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

