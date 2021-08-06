ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Cut to $28.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price decreased by SVB Leerink from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ACAD. Mizuho reiterated a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target (down previously from $73.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d- rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.32.

NASDAQ ACAD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.94 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 41.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after acquiring an additional 8,625 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,555 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $451,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

