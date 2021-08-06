ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Cantor Fitzgerald

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) had its target price lowered by Cantor Fitzgerald from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James set a $23.71 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.30. 21,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,308. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.86. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 0.71.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. The firm had revenue of $115.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 605,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 230.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 66,725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 46,555 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,434,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,541 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

