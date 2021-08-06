ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ACCO Brands Corporation is a world leader in branded office products. Its industry-leading brands include Swingline, Kensington, Wilson Jones, Quartet, GBC, and Day-Timer, among others. Under the GBC brand, the Company is also a leader in the professional printing market. “

ACCO has been the subject of several other reports. Noble Financial set a $8.40 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a report on Saturday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ACCO Brands from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $10.60.

ACCO opened at $8.77 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $837.46 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 2.21. ACCO Brands has a 1-year low of $5.20 and a 1-year high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 226,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

