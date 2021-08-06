Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 936.71% and a negative return on equity of 107.60%.

NASDAQ ACRS traded up $0.16 on Friday, hitting $14.92. The stock had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,378. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.46. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $30.38. The company has a market capitalization of $777.44 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.58.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, insider David N. Gordon sold 2,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.98, for a total value of $44,674.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,503,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David N. Gordon sold 14,000 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total transaction of $322,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,509,775.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,005. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

