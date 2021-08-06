ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Acm Research, Inc. develops, manufactures and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment, which semiconductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects. Acm Research, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Separately, Roth Capital upped their price objective on ACM Research from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.80.

ACMR traded down $3.95 on Friday, reaching $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,903. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ACM Research has a fifty-two week low of $58.03 and a fifty-two week high of $144.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.77 and a beta of 0.76.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.27. ACM Research had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $43.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ACM Research will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 2,482.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ACM Research during the first quarter valued at $215,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in ACM Research during the first quarter worth about $241,000. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

