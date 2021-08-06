Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 22.42% and a negative net margin of 134.12%. The company had revenue of $38.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ADPT stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,001,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.77 and a beta of 0.27. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $71.25.

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, SVP Stacy L. Taylor sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $172,597.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO R Mark Adams sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $34,334.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,595. Corporate insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADPT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

