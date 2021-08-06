Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Addus HomeCare in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Addus HomeCare from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

ADUS stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.59. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $80.32 and a twelve month high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 39.1% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 53,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 6.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 49.5% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 351,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after purchasing an additional 116,460 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

