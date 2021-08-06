Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Lowered to $115.00 at Raymond James

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Raymond James from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 28.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

ADUS opened at $89.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.59. Addus HomeCare has a fifty-two week low of $80.32 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Addus HomeCare’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Addus HomeCare will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADUS. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

