Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Receives $28.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company.

In related news, CEO Chen Schor sold 16,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $173,386.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aya Jakobovits sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total transaction of $132,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 71,245 shares of company stock valued at $881,390. Company insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $3,139,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $1,861,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $340,000. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at $20,968,000. Finally, DAFNA Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Adicet Bio by 396.4% during the first quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 385,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,037,000 after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,715. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $223.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.41. Adicet Bio has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $21.40.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of ($3.98) million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors and T cell receptor-like antibodies to enhance selective tumor targeting, facilitate innate and adaptive anti-tumor immune response, and enhance persistence for durable activity in patients.

